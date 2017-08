BOGOTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Colombia's gross domestic product will grow between 1 percent and 3 percent in 2017, the central bank said in its quarterly inflation report on Friday, with 2 percent growth being most likely.

The bank's technical team estimates the country's economy will expand between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent this year.

Colombia's economy grew 3.1 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)