Colombia on track to reach 5 pct economic growth this year-finmin
August 28, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia on track to reach 5 pct economic growth this year-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Colombia is on track to reach 5 percent economic growth in 2014, finance minister Mauricio Cardenas reiterated on Thursday, though the country’s official goal is 4.7 percent.

“Our estimate is rising, we started the year at 4.7 percent and we’re on track for 5 percent in the growth projections for this year,” Cardenas told reporters.

The finance ministry has previously said that they will not revise growth projections until economic data from the second quarter can be reviewed. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas, Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

