Colombian GrupoSura net profits falls 49 pct in third quarter
#Deflation
October 31, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Colombian GrupoSura net profits falls 49 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - GrupoSura, a Colombian holding company, said on Friday that net profit fell 49 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, when it booked non-recurring income from the sale of some pension assets.

GrupoSura’s net profit reached 124.2 billion pesos ($60.5 million) in the quarter versus 244.2 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the financial regulator.

Last year GrupoSura sold 7.5 percent of pension fund AFP Proteccion and received additional dividend funds from two units, which accounted for the fall in this year’s profit, the company said.

Net profit between January and September dropped 8.9 percent to 540 billion pesos ($267.4 million) from the year earlier.

GrupoSura provides pension, savings and investment services in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. ($1 = 2,050.52 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
