Colombian GrupoSura net profit fell 14 percent in 2014

BOGOTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Colombia’s GrupoSura reported that net profit in 2014 dropped 14 percent from the year before, when it made gains through asset and dividend sales, the holding company said.

The company would have recorded a profit increase of 6.8 percent if non-recurring income in 2013 were removed from the comparison, the company said in a filing to the financial regulator late on Thursday.

Profit reached 671.9 billion pesos ($280.8 million) last year, according to GrupoSura.

“This variation is principally explained by three non-recurring situations in 2013,” the statement said, flagging the sale of its assets in a pension fund and two issues of additional dividends as reasons for the profit fall.

Operating income was down 10.5 percent in 2014 to 827 billion pesos ($345.9 million).

GrupoSura provides pension, savings and investment services in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, El Salvador, Panama and the Dominican Republic. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Steve Orlofsky)