FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia okays local Heineken brewing by Postobon, Chile's CCU
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Colombia okays local Heineken brewing by Postobon, Chile's CCU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Colombia’s financial regulator has approved a deal under which local soft drinks maker Postobon will produce and sell Heineken beer in the Andean country through a partnership with Heineken’s affiliate in Chile, the Compania Cervecerias Unidas.

The move by the two companies, including construction of a factory to brew and bottle the Dutch lager, will increase competition in Colombia’s beer sector, the regulator said, especially considering Postobon’s large distribution network.

Postobon, Colombia’s biggest non-alcoholic distributor and Chilean brewer and bottler Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) controlled by Heineken and holding company Quinenco SA will invest $400 million in equal shares in the venture over three to four years.

It will operate under the name Central Cervecera de Colombia.

Colombia’s beer market is majority controlled by Bavaria, a subsidiary of SABMiller. Its brands include Aguila and Club Colombia. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Murphy and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.