TABLE-Colombia industrial output up 2.4 pct in Jan vs year ago

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia’s industrial production rose 2.4 pct in January compared with the same month the previous year, the government’s statistics agency said on Wednesday, fueled by iron and steel, clothing and non-metalic minerals.

The following is the breakdown of industrial production changes from the same month the previous year for the last 12 months:

January +2.4% December +2.4% November +5.0% October +4.9% September +4.7% August +4.5% July +4.3% June +3.7% May +4.2% April +4.5% March +5.0% February +5.2%

Source: Colombia’s DANE statistics agency (Reporting By Julia Symmes Cobb)