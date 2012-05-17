FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia industry output down, first time since Oct. 2009
May 17, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia industry output down, first time since Oct. 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Colombia fell 0.9 percent in March versus the same month last year, the first time in more than two years that the Andean nation has seen a decline in output.

The drop was caused by a slowdown in the refining, chemical and auto sectors, the DANE statistics agency said in a statement. The last time that industrial output fell was October 2009.

“The result was surprising on the downside, but it’s too soon to be alarmist,” said Julian Marquez, an economist with Interbolsa, Colombia’s biggest brokerage.

“Things should pick up again soon.”

Colombia’s industrial output had been growing strongly on the back of brisk economic growth, which has attracted a flood of foreign investment in its oil and mining sectors in the past few years.

