UPDATE 1-Colombia industrial output down, first time since Oct. 2009

* Maintenance at 2 refineries may be to blame

* Rebel attacks on pipelines also behind slowdown

By Helen Murphy

BOGOTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Colombia’s industrial output fell in March for the first time in more than two years as sharp declines in oil refining and auto making dragged down overall manufacturing, the statistics agency said on Thursday.

Output fell 0.9 percent versus the same month last year, the first decline since October 2009. Oil refinery production dropped 15.8 percent in March. Chemical output slipped 7.6 percent and auto industry production fell 7.2 percent.

Economists and government sources attributed the decline to programmed maintenance work at the Barrancabermeja and Cartagena refineries run by state-run oil company Ecopetrol, and attacks on two of its oil pipelines.

“These two factors cut 1 percentage point from total growth,” s aid Julian Marquez, an economist with Interbolsa, Colombia’s biggest brokerage.

“Without that, industrial production would have been up.”

Colombia’s industrial output had been growing steadily on the back of a brisk economy, which has attracted a flood of foreign investment into its oil and mining sectors over the past few years.

“The result was surprising on the downside, but things should pick up again soon,” said Marquez.

The Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline was shut down last week after a bomb attack blamed on the Marxist FARC rebel group. According to Ecopetrol, the Transandino pipeline also suffered an attack recently that disrupted crude transportation.

The FARC is at its weakest point in decades following a U.S. backed offensive. In recent months, however, the drug-funded group has carried out numerous attacks on oil and mining infrastructure in remote jungle areas.

The group is to blame for 84 attacks against pipelines last year, up from 31 attacks they allegedly carried out in 2010, according to government figures.