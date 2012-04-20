FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia industrial output up 4.5 pct in Feb vs year ago
April 20, 2012

TABLE-Colombia industrial output up 4.5 pct in Feb vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's industrial
production rose 4.5 pct in February compared with the same month
the previous year, the government's statistics agency said on
Friday, fueled by the iron and steel, textiles and non-metallic
minerals sectors.	
    The following is the breakdown of industrial production
changes from the same month the previous year for the last 12
months:	
    	
 February     +4.5%
 January      +2.4%  
 December     +2.4%      
 November     +5.0%      
 October      +4.9%      
 September    +4.7%      
 August       +4.5%      
 July         +4.3%      
 June         +3.7%      
 May          +4.2%       
 April        +4.5%      
 March        +5.0%      
 	
 Source: Colombia's DANE statistics agency

