FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Colombia's consumer prices 0.30 pct in January
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Colombia's consumer prices 0.30 pct in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose
0.30 percent in January while 12-month inflation was 2.00
percent, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday. 
    In a Reuters poll last week, analysts saw inflation at 0.54
percent in January, accelerating from 0.09 percent registered in
December. The poll expected annual consumer prices to rise 2.27
percent in January, down from 2.44 percent in December.At its last monetary policy meeting, Colombia's central bank
cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter point to 4 percent
given a slowdown in the economy as global risks weigh 
on the nation's manufacturing and exports. 
    The bank has set a 2013 inflation target of between 2
percent and 4 percent.
    Here is the breakdown of consumer prices over the year:     
         

                    MoM         YoY    
    January      +0.30%       +2.00%
    December     +0.09%       +2.44% 
    November     -0.14%       +2.77% 
    October      +0.16%       +3.06% 
    September    +0.29%       +3.08%   
    August       +0.04%       +3.11%     
    July         -0.02%       +3.03%  
    June         +0.08%       +3.20%  
    May          +0.30%       +3.44%  
    April        +0.14%       +3.43%   
    March        +0.12%       +3.40%   
    February     +0.61%       +3.55%       
    January      +0.73%       +3.54%      
    December     +0.42%       +3.73% 
 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.