TABLE-Colombia's consumer prices up 0.08 pct in June
July 6, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Colombia's consumer prices up 0.08 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose
0.08 percent in June while inflation for the 12 months was 3 .20
percent, the government's statistics agency said on Thursday.
    The median forecast of 23 analysts surveyed late last month
saw consumer prices rising 0.20 percent in June versus 0.30
percent in May and 0.32 percent in June 2011.Colombia's central bank has set an inflation target for the
year of between 2 percent and 4 percent.
    Here is the breakdown of consumer prices over the year:
    
                  MoM         YoY    
  June          +0.08%      +3.20%
  May           +0.30%      +3.44%
  April         +0.14%      +3.43% 
  March         +0.12%      +3.40% 
  February      +0.61%      +3.55%   
  January       +0.73%      +3.54%    
  December      +0.42%      +3.73%    
  November      +0.14%      +3.96%    
  October       +0.19%      +4.02%    
  September     +0.31%      +3.73%    
  August        -0.03%      +3.27%    
  July          +0.14%      +3.42%    
  June          +0.32%      +3.23%    
  May           +0.28%      +3.02%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
