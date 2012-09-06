FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Colombia's consumer prices rise 0.04 pct in August
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Colombia's consumer prices rise 0.04 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's consumer prices rose
0.04 percent in August while inflation for the 12 months was
3.11 percent, the government's statistics agency said on
Wednesday.
    In a Reuters poll last week, economists saw inflation at
0.04 percent for the month and 3.1 percent for the 12 months.Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark lending rate at
its last meeting by a quarter point to 4.75 percent in a bid to
stimulate economic growth as inflation eased. 
    The bank has set a 2012 inflation target of between 2
percent and 4 percent.

Here is the breakdown of consumer prices over the year:         
          
                   MoM         YoY   
   August       +0.04%       +3.11%    
   July         -0.02%       +3.03% 
   June         +0.08%       +3.20% 
   May          +0.30%       +3.44% 
   April        +0.14%       +3.43%  
   March        +0.12%       +3.40%  
   February     +0.61%       +3.55%    
   January      +0.73%       +3.54%     
   December     +0.42%       +3.73%     
   November     +0.14%       +3.96%     
   October      +0.19%       +4.02%     
   September    +0.31%       +3.73%  
   August       -0.03%       +3.27%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.