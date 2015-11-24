FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three pension funds to invest $450 mln in Colombia road projects
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Three pension funds to invest $450 mln in Colombia road projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Three Colombian pension funds, along with the Development Bank of Latin America and hedge fund Ashmore, will contribute 1.4 trillion pesos ($450 million) to road infrastructure via a new investment fund, they said on Tuesday.

The group - including pension funds Porvenir, Colfondos and Proteccion - will finance seven road projects over a period of up to 25 years.

“The expected profits are interesting, they are above TES (local peso-denominated bonds), which is the most important thing for the portfolio of the pension funds,” the fund’s director, Camilo Marulanda, told journalists.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said he expected that three similar funds would be approved in the coming days, guaranteeing some 4 trillion pesos for the government’s ambitious road building program. ($1 = 3,086.82 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.