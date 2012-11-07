FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Interbolsa to be liquidated - Finance Minister
November 7, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia's Interbolsa to be liquidated - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Colombian brokerage Interbolsa will be liquidated by the financial market regulator and its assets sold to pay off investors, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Wednesday.

The regulator intervened in Interbolsa on Friday after the brokerage failed to make a scheduled 20-billion pesos payment to a local bank. Interbolsa, which executes one-third of daily operations on the stock market and has about 50,000 clients, on Tuesday ceded control of its local bond portfolio to Bancolombia SA.

