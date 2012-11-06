Colombia's Interbolsa cedes local bond management to Bancolombia

BOGOTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Colombian brokerage Interbolsa ceded management of its local bond portfolio to Bancolombia, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Tuesday, just days after the nation’s market regulator took administrative control of the financial entity.

Colombia’s financial markets watchdog on Nov. 2 intervened in Interbolsa after the brokerage failed to make a payment to a local bank. The regulator will decide in the coming weeks whether liquidation is in order for Interbolsa, which executes a third of the daily operations on the stock market and has about 50,000 clients.

“Late last night an agreement was reached with Bancolombia which will manage the TES operations,” Cardenas said on local Caracol Radio in reference to Interbolsa’s portfolio of Treasury bonds, known as TES.

“Interbolsa ceded to Bancolombia all operations associated with public debt so that the market can advance today without any problems.”

The regulator’s intervention came at a time when Colombia’s capital markets are rising and companies are increasingly going public to tap local resources for investment abroad.

The market regulator last took control of an entity in 2011 when it liquidated Proyectar Valores brokerage over poor resource management.

Interbolsa is part of Interbolsa SA Comisionista de Bolsa that includes insurance and investment arms and also operates in Brazil, Panama and the United States.