FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombian authorities order reorganization of Grupo Interbolsa
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

Colombian authorities order reorganization of Grupo Interbolsa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombian regulators on Friday ordered the reorganization of Grupo Interbolsa after its stock brokerage, the largest in the Andean country, collapsed earlier this month.

The Superintendent of Societies, which monitors publicly-traded companies, said that if a reorganization is not successful, the company would be liquidated. It set a time limit of six months.

Grupo Interbolsa includes insurance and investment arms. The downfall of its stock brokerage was caused by the inability to make a payment due to a liquidity squeeze. (Reporting by Bogota Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.