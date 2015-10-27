FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's Internexa inks $120 mln deal to use Telefonica fiber optic
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Colombia's Internexa inks $120 mln deal to use Telefonica fiber optic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Internexa, a subsidiary of Colombia’s ISA, said it has signed a $120 million contract with Telefonica in Colombia and Brazil for rights to use submarine fiber optic cables.

The cables connect the two South American countries to each other and to the United States. The deal will last at least 15 years, Internexa said in a statement on Monday.

The contract will expand the company’s fiber optic network from 30,000 kilometers to 49,000 kilometers (30,447 miles). (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.