Colombia's Internexa inks $120 mln deal to use Telefonica fiber optic

BOGOTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Internexa, a subsidiary of Colombia’s ISA, said it has signed a $120 million contract with Telefonica in Colombia and Brazil for rights to use submarine fiber optic cables.

The cables connect the two South American countries to each other and to the United States. The deal will last at least 15 years, Internexa said in a statement on Monday.

The contract will expand the company’s fiber optic network from 30,000 kilometers to 49,000 kilometers (30,447 miles). (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)