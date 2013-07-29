FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia will seek 4.5 trillion pesos from sale of Isagen
July 29, 2013

Colombia will seek 4.5 trillion pesos from sale of Isagen

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday the government would seek to raise at least 4.5 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion) from the sale of its stake in electricity generator Isagen.

The proceeds from the sale of the 57.6 percent stake would go toward investment in infrastructure projects after a new administration takes office in August 2014, Cardenas told reporters in Bogota.

President Juan Manuel Santos has hinted he wants to run for a second term next year.

