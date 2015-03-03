FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombian government restarts sale of electricity generator Isagen
March 3, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Colombian government restarts sale of electricity generator Isagen

BOGOTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government will again put its controlling stake in electricity generator Isagen up for sale for at least 5 trillion pesos ($2 billion) after postponing the effort last year, the government said on Tuesday.

Pre-qualification for interested companies will open on Wednesday and close on April 15, Isagen, the country’s third largest energy generator, said in a statement to the financial regulator.

The sale of Isagen, considered by various governments over the years, is vital to infrastructure funding plans, especially as government revenue takes a hit from low crude prices.

The government in August delayed the sale of its 57.6 percent stake at the request of interested companies.

Isagen did not say when the company would be auctioned.

Companies which had pre-qualified as of August include Duke Energy, China Haudian Corporation, Spain’s Gas Natural and Generco S.A.

Isagen rose 2.39 percent to 2,990 pesos on the Colombian stock market on Tuesday.

$1 = 2,522.03 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang

