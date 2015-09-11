Isagen sale may go ahead, says Colombia's top judicial authority

BOGOTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Colombia’s top judicial authority on Thursday approved the sale of the government’s 57.6 percent stake in power generator Isagen, expected to raise at least $1.8 billion.

The Council of State said in its decision the government may move ahead with the sale, which was halted in May just days before the company was set to be auctioned, rejecting appeals calling for the decree enabling the sale to be annulled.

“The national government is authorized to transfer its share participation in Isagen,” council Vice President Martha Teresa Briceno told journalists.

The judicial authority has suspended the Isagen sale at least twice. The latest appeal was lodged by a lawyer connected to the country’s right-wing opposition.

The government hopes to use profits from the sale to fund infrastructure projects.

Before the suspension Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management , Chile’s Colbun and France’s Engie SA , formerly GDF Suez, confirmed they would bid for the company by paying a 100 billion peso deposit needed to qualify.

Isagen shares were up on Thursday after rumors of the council’s decision were published by local media, rising 9.73 percent to 3,100 pesos per share. (Reporting by Monica Garcia and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)