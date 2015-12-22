Colombia raises price of Isagen sale to $1.94 billion

BOGOTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Colombia increased the minimum price it would sell its controlling stake in state electricity generator Isagen, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The government raised the price by 21.5 percent to 4,130 pesos a share, or a total of 6.48 trillion pesos ($1.94 billion), for its 57.61 percent share of the company.

Colombia’s top judicial authority in September approved the sale, the proceeds of which will be used for investment in infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Ken Wills)