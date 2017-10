BOGOTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Some members of Colombia’s central bank sought a cut in the benchmark lending rate at its last monetary policy meeting, minutes of the meeting showed.

The bank’s seven-member board voted on Oct. 26 to hold the key interest rate at 4.75 percent.

The bank expects economic growth this year at between 3.7 percent and 4.9 percent, the minutes said. The bank had previously said gross domestic product in 2012 would come between 3 percent and 5 percent.