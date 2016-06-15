FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's Cerro Matoso nickel mine workers cancel strike after pay deal
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 3:45 AM / a year ago

Colombia's Cerro Matoso nickel mine workers cancel strike after pay deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Union workers at Colombia’s Cerro Matoso nickel mine ditched plans to strike on Tuesday in a protest against pay, the company and union said, averting potential disruption to output from one of the world’s largest producers of ferronickel.

Workers voted late last month to strike beginning Tuesday, but reached an eleventh-hour deal with the company, officials confirmed.

“We reached an to avoid a strike and which satisfies the workers’ demands,” Domingo Hernandez, president of the Sintracerromatoso union told Reuters. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.