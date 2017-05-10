FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former CEO of Colombia's Corficolombiana charged in Odebrecht scandal
May 10, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 3 months ago

Former CEO of Colombia's Corficolombiana charged in Odebrecht scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's attorney general has charged the former chief executive officer of investment holding company Corficolombiana with bribery in a construction deal with Brazil's Odebrecht SA.

A hearing for Jose Elias Melo was set for July 5, the attorney general's office said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Corficolombiana participated in the roadway construction through its Episol subsidiary, with 33 percent of the concession to build Ruta del Sol II. Odebrecht controlled 62 percent, and CSS Constructores, the remaining 5 percent.

The multimillion-dollar project was halted because of the bribery scandal.

Corficolombiana said it would make a statement later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

