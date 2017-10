BOGOTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it would send 12 million barrels of its Castilla crude oil to a private Indian refinery over a year in a deal worth around $1.2 billion.

The company said it sent the first shipment of 2 million barrels of oil in a Very Large Crude Carrier on July 29 and it would take 35 days to arrive in India.