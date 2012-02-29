Eleven Colombian oil workers kidnapped by armed group

BOGOTA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - At least 11 Colombian oil workers were seized by an unidentified armed group as they worked on a pipeline near the border with Venezuela, Defense Minister Juan Carlos Pinzon said on Wednesday.

The contractors disappeared Tuesday in Arauca province as they travelled by bus to the Bicentennial pipeline which carries crude 600 miles (960 km) from Colombia’s central plains to its ports on the Caribbean coast.

The kidnapping highlights the risks faced by oil and natural gas companies operating in dangerous rural regions where Marxist guerrillas, crime gangs and drug cartels fight for territorial control in Latin America’s fourth largest producer of crude.

“We must work to liberate them and hope they will be freed as quickly as possible,” Pinzon told reporters. It is still unclear which armed group is responsible, he said.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as the FARC, and the smaller ELN guerrilla force operate in Arauca.

Long famous for kidnappings of high-profile politicians, business executives and security personnel, the FARC announced on Sunday it would halt taking hostages for ransom and free 10 military and police officials it has held captive for over a decade.

Three Chinese oil contractors and their translator remain missing after being kidnapped by the FARC in June. Months earlier, 23 oil workers were released just hours after the rebels seized them, thanks to military pressure.

Though security has vastly improved in the last decade as a U.S.-backed offensive against armed groups pushed them deep into Colombia’s jungles and mountain ranges, oil, gas and mining companies still face extortion threats and attacks.

Improved security helped attract almost $15 billion in foreign direct investment last year, most of which flowed into the oil and mining sectors. (Reporting By Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Vicki Allen)