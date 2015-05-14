FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Colombia April oil output rises to 1.025 mln bpd
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Colombia
May 14, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia April oil output rises to 1.025 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
1.025 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in April, up a
sliver from March but 9.6 percent higher than the same month
last year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
    Natural gas production in April was stable compared with the
same month last year, averaging 1.008 billion cubic feet per
day, the ministry said, but it dipped 3.9 percent from April
last year.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales 
is the biggest private player.
    Colombia's private sector oil producers' association, ACP,
said this week it doubted the Andean country would manage to
keep output above 1 million barrels for the whole year due to
insufficient investment in new production.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output; some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
                        2015               2014
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014
 
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
       SEPT              996              1,000
       AUG             1,002              1,033
       JULY              971              1,023
       JUNE            1,011                978
       MAY               952              1,019
       APRIL             935              1,011
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Peter Murphy, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.