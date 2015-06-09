FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia May oil output stable at 1.025 mln bpd
#Colombia
June 9, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia May oil output stable at 1.025 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
1.025 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in May, the same
quantity as in April and 70,000 barrels more than in May last
year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.
    Natural gas production in May rose 4.1 percent over April's
level, averaging 1.050 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry
said, though it fell from 1.084 million in May last year.
    Colombia's leftist rebels have stepped up attacks on oil
industry infrastructure in the last two weeks, bombing an oil
pipeline and on Monday forcing a convoy of tanker trucks to
spill over the road the crude oil they were taking from the
Andean nation's volatile south.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales 
is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output; some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
                        2015               2014
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014
 
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
       SEPT              996              1,000
       AUG             1,002              1,033
       JULY              971              1,023
       JUNE            1,011                978
       MAY               952              1,019
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
