FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Colombia August oil output up to 966,000 bpd
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia August oil output up to 966,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
966,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in August, up from
945,000 million in July, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on
Tuesday.
    August marked the second month in a row the country has not
reached the government output goal of 1 million bpd.
    Natural gas production fell to 951 million cubic feet per
day from 966 million in July, the ministry said.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales 
is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released:
 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):  
                        2015               2014
       AUG               966              1,002
       JULY              945                971
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014  
 
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
       SEPT              996              1,000
       AUG             1,002              1,033
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.