TABLE-Colombia September oil output up to 1,007,000 bpd

October 15, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia September oil output up to 1,007,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
1,007,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in September, up from
966,000 million in August, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on
Thursday.
    Natural gas production rose to 1,050 million cubic feet per
day from 951 million in August, the ministry said.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and
Production Corporation is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released:
    
     CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):  
                        2015               2014
       SEPT            1,007                996
       AUG               966              1,002
       JULY              945                971
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014        
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
       SEPT              996              1,000
      
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Helen Murphy)


