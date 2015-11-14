FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia October oil output down to 996,000 bpd
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2015 / 2:04 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia October oil output down to 996,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
996,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in October, down 0.9
percent from 1,007,000 bpd output in September, the Mines and
Energy Ministry said on Friday.
    Natural gas production last month rose 0.04 percent from
September's figure to 1,050 million cubic feet per day.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and
Production Corporation is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released:
    
     CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):  
                        2015               2014
       OCT               996              1,004
       SEPT            1,007                996
       AUG               966              1,002
       JULY              945                971
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014        
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
      
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
