TABLE-Colombia November oil output down to 987,600 bpd
December 10, 2015

TABLE-Colombia November oil output down to 987,600 bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
987,600 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in November, down 1.63
percent from 1.004 million bpd output a year ago, the Mines and
Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
    Natural gas production last month fell 5.31 percent from the
November 2014 figure to 1.034 million cubic feet per day.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and
Production Corporation is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released:
 
          
 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):  
                        2015               2014
       NOV               987              1,004
       OCT               996              1,004
       SEPT            1,007                996
       AUG               966              1,002
       JULY              945                971
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014        
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
 
      
      
SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
