TABLE-Colombia November oil output down to 987,600 bpd

BOGOTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average 987,600 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in November, down 1.63 percent from 1.004 million bpd output a year ago, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Thursday. Natural gas production last month fell 5.31 percent from the November 2014 figure to 1.034 million cubic feet per day. State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation is the biggest private player. The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released: CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd): 2015 2014 NOV 987 1,004 OCT 996 1,004 SEPT 1,007 996 AUG 966 1,002 JULY 945 971 JUNE 1,007 1,011 MAY 1,025 952 APRIL 1,025 935 MARCH 1,021 979 FEB 1,027 1,004 JAN 1,035 1,014 2014 2013 DEC 1,007 1,008 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)