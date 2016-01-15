FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia 2015 oil output up 1.75 pct over year before
January 15, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia 2015 oil output up 1.75 pct over year before

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average of
1,005,400 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in 2015, the Mines and
Energy Ministry said on Friday, up 1.75 percent from 988,100
million bpd output the year before, according to Reuters
calculations.
    The ministry did not give an average 2015 figure for natural
gas production per day, but according to previous figures it
would have been 1.030 billion cubic feet per day during the
year, down 7.1 percent from the 1.109 billion cubic feet per day
average in 2014.
    Crude production in December was 993,800 bpd, the ministry
said in a statement, down 1.31 percent from the 1,007,000
million barrels produced during the same month the year before.
    Natural gas production last month fell 0.74 percent from the
December 2014 figure of 1.043 billion cubic feet per day to
1.035 billion cubic feet per day.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and
Production Corporation is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency since they were first released:
 
          
 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):  
                        2015               2014
       DEC               993              1,007
       NOV               987              1,004
       OCT               996              1,004
       SEPT            1,007                996
       AUG               966              1,002
       JULY              945                971
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014        
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
