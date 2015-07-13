FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia June oil output slips to 1.007 mln bpd
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Colombia June oil output slips to 1.007 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, July 13 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
1.007 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) in June, down from
1.025 million in May and 1.011 million barrels in June last
year, the Mines and Energy Ministry said on Monday.
    Natural gas production in June fell 1.4 percent from May,
averaging 1.035 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales 
is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:

CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):
                        2015               2014
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014
 
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
       SEPT              996              1,000
       AUG             1,002              1,033
       JULY              971              1,023
       JUNE            1,011                978
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
