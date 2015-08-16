FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Colombia July oil output slips to 945,000 bpd
August 16, 2015

TABLE-Colombia July oil output slips to 945,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Colombia produced an average
945,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) in July, down from 1.007
million in June, the Mines and Energy Ministry said.
    Natural gas production in July fell to 966 million cubic
feet per day from 1.035 billion in June, the ministry said.
    State-run Ecopetrol produces more than half of
Colombia's oil, while Toronto-listed Pacific Rubiales 
is the biggest private player.
    The following is a breakdown of Colombia's average daily oil
output. Some of the 2014 figures have been modified slightly by
the National Hydrocarbons Agency:
    
 CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION ('000 of bpd):  
                        2015               2014
       JULY              945                971
       JUNE            1,007              1,011
       MAY             1,025                952
       APRIL           1,025                935
       MARCH           1,021                979
       FEB             1,027              1,004
       JAN             1,035              1,014
                        2014               2013
       DEC             1,007              1,008
       NOV             1,002              1,014
       OCT             1,004                986
       SEPT              996              1,000
       AUG             1,002              1,033
       JULY              971              1,023
       JUNE            1,011                978
 SOURCE: Colombia's Energy Ministry

 (Reporting by Helen Murphy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
