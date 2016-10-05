FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline hit by ELN bomb attack
October 5, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline hit by ELN bomb attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pumping operations on Colombia's second-largest pipeline, Cano-Limon Covenas, have been halted following a bomb attack by leftist ELN rebels, sources said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred late on Tuesday in Saravena, in Arauca province, near the border with Venezuela, said a source from Ecopetrol, which operates the pipeline.

Military sources blamed the attack on the National Liberation Army, or ELN, rebels, who regularly attack oil installations despite announced peace talks with the government.

The 485-mile (780 km) pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 210,000 barrels of crude daily from oil fields operated by U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum to the Caribbean port of Covenas.

Ecopetrol said it would be sending staff to the site to repair tubing, which usually takes several days, depending on security conditions. Production and exports were not affected by the attack. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

