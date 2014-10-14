Panama threatens retaliatory measures against Colombia in tax haven spat

PANAMA CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Panama is weighing retaliatory measures against Colombia if it is not taken off a list of tax havens, a designation that could deter investment in the Panama, Panama’s vice president said on Monday.

Colombia last week declared Panama a tax haven for individuals and businesses. The Colombian government is trying to curb tax evasion and seeking to pressure Panama to sign a financial information-sharing agreement.

The move could push Colombian investors and businesses to pull out of Panama, since assets in declared havens are taxed at three times the rate of foreign assets in countries that share data with Colombia.

Speaking on Monday, Panamanian Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel De Saint Malo said Panama would take whatever measures necessary if it was not taken off Colombia’s list of tax havens.

“Everything is on the table, the retaliatory measures have been evaluated and the possibility of applying them is a theme that will be discussed tomorrow by the cabinet,” she said, declining to give specific details on the measures.

Saint Malo said Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela would speak with Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos on Monday, to discuss a way out of the situation.

“Let’s wait and see because a diplomatic decision would be most beneficial for the commercial agendas of the two countries,” she said.

Colombian investments in Panama more than quadrupled last year to $3.2 billion and represented 41.8 percent of total foreign investments by Colombians in 2013, according to central bank figures.

The decision to add Panama to the list will be reversed if a financial information-sharing deal is signed, a Colombian finance ministry official said last week. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)