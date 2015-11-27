FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia loses WTO ruling over tariff on textiles and clothes
November 27, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia loses WTO ruling over tariff on textiles and clothes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization dispute panel ruled against Colombia on Friday in a case brought by Panama to challenge its tariff on textiles, clothes and shoes, which Colombia had argued was an anti-money-laundering measure.

The WTO panel backed Panama’s complaint that Colombia’s tariffs, which consisted of a fixed 10 percent and a variable component, breached the maximum allowable 35-40 percent tariff on those products.

Colombia has 60 days in which to appeal against the ruling.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans

