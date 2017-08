GENEVA, June 7 (Reuters) - Panama won a judgment on Tuesday against Colombia's use of high import tariffs on clothes and shoes to tackle alleged money laundering.

The Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization upheld an earlier ruling, saying that Colombia's tariff was higher than allowed by WTO rules, and although "designed" to combat money laundering, it was not "necessary" to do so. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)