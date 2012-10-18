FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia, FARC say will aim for comprehensive peace deal
October 18, 2012

Colombia, FARC say will aim for comprehensive peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HURDAL, Norway, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government and Marxist rebels promised on Thursday to seek a comprehensive peace agreement at their talks aimed at ending nearly half a century of conflict.

The next phase of their talks will start in Havana on Nov. 15, they announced in a joint declaration in Norway.

FARC guerrillas and Colombia’s government began their closed-door talks in Oslo on Wednesday. Several past peace attempts ended in shambles, some even strengthening the guerrillas’ ability to attack civilian and military targets.

