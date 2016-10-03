FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia peace referendum rejection could complicate fiscal adjustment strategy -S&P
October 3, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Colombia peace referendum rejection could complicate fiscal adjustment strategy -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P said on Monday the rejection of a peace deal between the Colombian government and FARC rebels by the country's voters combined with an economic slowdown this year could complicate the government's ability to pass fiscal adjustments.

A tax overhaul had been a major part of the country's efforts to maintain its credit rating and an impasse on that front could potentially be credit negative. S&P had Colombia as a BBB-rated credit with a negative outlook prior to the vote on the peace agreement. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)

