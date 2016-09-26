FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kerry: U.S. to review removing Colombia's FARC from terrorism list
September 26, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Kerry: U.S. to review removing Colombia's FARC from terrorism list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with additional comments.)

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday the United States is not yet ready to remove Colombia's FARC rebel group from its list of terrorist organizations, but will review the matter as a peace accord with Colombia's government is implemented.

"We clearly are prepared to review and make judgments about that as the facts come in," Kerry told reporters during a visit to Cartagena, Colombia, for the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the rebel group to end 52 years of war.

Kerry said the process could move quickly, if the rebels adhere to terms of the peace agreement.

"I think we'll know very quickly," he said. "... We're deeply invested in success. We don't want to leave people on a list, if they don't belong on a list."

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos has asked the United States to remove FARC from the terrorist list after two decades. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
