Colombian expects peso volatility in coming months-Finmin
May 28, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Colombian expects peso volatility in coming months-Finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government expects volatility in the exchange rate to continue in the coming months, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told reporters on Monday.

Strong interest in Colombia’s booming mining and oil industries has drawn a flood of capital and pushed the peso up 5.3 percent this year, cutting the competitiveness of exporters such as flower, banana and coffee growers.

In a joint press conference with Echeverry, central bank chief Jose Dario Uribe said the bank’s decision on Monday to keep the interest rate steady for a third straight month was unanimous. (Writing by Eduardo Garcia)

