Colombia's peso down 1 pct on strong dollar, uncertainty over intervention
May 28, 2013 / 5:42 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's peso down 1 pct on strong dollar, uncertainty over intervention

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s peso weakened 1.03 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar rallied following strong economic data, and uncertainty mounted over whether the central bank will renew its dollar purchasing program.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas has called the stronger peso “the mother of all problems” because it eats into the revenues of exporters and manufacturers.

The U.S. dollar rallied against the euro and yen on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve could reduce the pace of its bond purchases in coming months.

Traders in Colombia said uncertainty on whether the central bank board of directors will extend its dollar purchasing program contributed to the weaker peso. The bank will decide on Friday whether to continue buying $750 million dollar a month in the local currency market.

The Colombian peso traded at 1,898.03 on Tuesday afternoon, its weakest mark since January, 3 2012.

The peso strengthened around 9 percent in 2012, where as intervention from the central bank and the government has weakened the peso about 6 percent so far this year.

