Colombia's Santos sees peso weakening towards 2,000-2,100 range

BOGOTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos said on Thursday he expects the peso to continue its recent weakening and settle in a “reasonable” range of between 2,000 and 2,100 pesos per dollar, a trend that would boost competitiveness of exports.

“I think we are going toward that rate. I have always said that I would feel at ease with an exchange rate around 2,000 - between 2,000 and 2,100,” Santos said in a speech to business leaders in Bogota.

“That exchange rate is very reasonable,” he said, without saying how quickly he expected the peso to weaken to that level.

Colombia’s central bank has been buying dollars regularly on the local foreign exchange market in an effort to weaken the peso, whose strength in the last few years has made it more difficult for exporters to compete internationally.

This year the Finance Ministry also weighed in, buying dollars to tame a sharp strengthening in the peso after investment bank J.P. Morgan raised the weighting of Colombian debt in its indexes, boosting appetite for that asset.

The currency has since reversed course with falling output of oil, its top export, and lower crude prices, cooling demand for the peso. The slip in oil output has also prompted the government to look for alternative means to finance the budget.

The Colombian peso’s value relative to the dollar has ranged between 1,837 and 2,058 during 2014. It was trading at 1,985.35 to the dollar late morning Thursday. (Reporting by Monica Garcia, writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Murphy and Cynthia Osterman)