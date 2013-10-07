FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline shut after bomb attacks -Ecopetrol
October 7, 2013 / 2:23 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's No. 2 oil pipeline shut after bomb attacks -Ecopetrol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Colombia’s second most important oil pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, has been temporarily shut down after three bomb attacks, state oil company Ecopetrol said on Monday, explosions the security forces attributed to leftist guerrillas.

The closure of the 780-km (484 mile) pipeline owned by Ecopetrol did not immediately affect exports or oil production by U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp, which feeds oil into the pipeline from a field it operates near the Venezuelan border.

Guerrilla groups have attacked oil infrastructure with increasing frequency over the last year or so, even with peace talks under way between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

