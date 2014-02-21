FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colombia's Bicentenario pipeline escapes damage in bomb attacks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's Bicentenario pipeline escapes damage in bomb attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Colombia’s Bicentenario oil pipeline was undamaged by two explosions about 50 km (31 miles) apart, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

The source did not know who was behind the attacks but bombs are planted frequently on pipelines by Colombia’s two main leftist guerrilla groups, the FARC and ELN. The groups are present in areas along the 270 km (167 mile) underground pipeline.

Colombia’s armed forces have secured the affected stretches of the pipeline in the municipalities of Fortul and Tame in the eastern Arauca province near the border with Venezuela, to enable the company’s workers to carry out an inspection. No oil spillage or pressure drop had been detected, the source said.

The pipeline’s first phase finished construction last November. It interconnects with Cano Limon pipeline to reach the Atlantic coast. State-run oil company Ecopetrol and the largest private sector producer, Pacific Rubiales, own the majority of the pipeline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.