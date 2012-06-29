FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia holds rate as weighs euro zone risk
June 29, 2012 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

Colombia holds rate as weighs euro zone risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady for the fourth straight month on Friday as it sought to gauge the impact Europe’s debt crisis may have on the local economy where inflation remains under control.

The seven-member board, led by Jose Dario Uribe, held the overnight rate at 5.25 percent, meeting the expectations of all 30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

At least one policymaker and business leaders have indicated in recent weeks they want a cut in borrowing costs, which would bring the country more in line with other emerging markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
