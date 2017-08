BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Friday, as expected by analysts, as policymakers attempt to quell stubbornly high inflation even as economic growth slows.

The seven-member board decided to maintain the lending rate at 7.75 percent, as predicted unanimously by analysts in a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Diane Craft)