Indonesia Feb loan growth at 8.6 pct y/y - financial regulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Loans distributed by Indonesian banks grew by 8.6 percent in February, posting the biggest growth since June, the financial regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.
BOGOTA, March 24 Colombia's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate to 7 percent on Friday in a bid to bolster growth despite inflation figures that remain above the target range.
The board decided to reduce the lending rate by 25 basis points, as expected by the market. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
